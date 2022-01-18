Advertisement

Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Students in Dawson Springs went back to school Tuesday.

It was their first day back since December’s deadly tornado in Western Kentucky.

School officials say they’re working with a third-party transportation system to pick up students whose families were displaced.

The superintendent says there will be plenty of emotional, mental work and discussions for students and the faculty in the coming days.

”We’re looking forward to trying to get back to a thread of normalcy today as we have students and staff back. And I think today is really the first day that we can start that healing process,” said Superintendent Leonard Springs.

The superintendent says nearly 20 percent of their staff lost everything they had, but it didn’t stop the school system from trying to make those students feel as safe as possible this week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains
WYMT Snow
Snow chances continue into the new week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect through this afternoon
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Invest 606
‘Invest 606′ demo day this weekend; Three Hazard businesses finalists
PCBOE
‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools - 4:30p
Senate Bill 25 allows 10 addition NTI days for every school in every district in the state, but...
‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools
The West Virginia House of Delegates meets for a floor session on Tuesday morning.
Proposals announced to cut taxes in W.Va.
PCBOE
‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools - 6p