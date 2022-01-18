Snow delays start of Finger Lickin Chicken Week

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is famous for a certain fried chicken restaurant, but local tourism officials want to prove that the Colonel is not the only one with a secret recipe.

So, every year in January, local restaurants come together to offer delicious chicken at a discounted price.

Monday is supposed to be the start of Finger Lickin Chicken week, but mother nature planned something else.

“All of our restaurants, if not all of our restaurants, were closed today due to wanting to protect the safety of their employees and potential customers,” said Maggy Monhollen, the Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.

The snow storm on Sunday left side roads and back roads in dangerous shape Monday delaying the start of the annual tradition that local business owners said is very important.

“Burger Week is a big one, and this chicken thing, it’s huge,” said Marcus Shepherd, the co-owner of both Bree’s on Main and Bubby’s BBQ. “I mean, [people] get to come and they get to try everybody’s different food. It’s almost like a game.”

That is because 14 restaurants across the city create signature chicken dishes nd then sell them for only six dollars.

“It’s not like a competition where, ‘who’s got the best sandwich’ or this, that and the other,” said Shepherd. “It’s just we have a good time putting a product out and we get to pick what product we want.”

It is not all fun and games.

Monhollen said that this is the first big push of the year to bring customers to local businesses and get money flowing in the region. For participating businesses, that comradery is the goal.

“It’s not so much that it means so much to my business, as it does the town,” said Shepherd.

Monhollen added that the winter season is typically a slow time of year for tourism in a region that highlights outdoor beauty.

Monhollen and Shepherd said they are excited to see better road conditions, and open business signs, to properly kick off the week on Tuesday.

