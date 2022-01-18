Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While our second round of wintry weather in as many weeks has wrapped up for now, we could see more in less than 48 hours.

Today and Tonight

Roads are slick out there this morning, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going. Road crews have the main roads in decent shape, but secondary roads are still rough. I know that from personal experience.

The good news is that we get a brief break from the mess today and after a few morning clouds, the sunshine returns and takes us above freezing! Highs will be in the low 40s this afternoon, which should melt some of the snow out there.

That break is short-lived, however, as clouds start to return tonight ahead of our next system. Lows will drop into the mid-30s early before starting to climb by 7 a.m.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday will start off dry, but that trend won’t last long. Rain chances start to move into the region pretty quickly and temperatures will climb into the mid 40s during the afternoon. Some spots could get close to 50. Unfortunately, that will all come crashing down Wednesday night as a big-time cold front brings much cooler air into place and that will change our rain into what looks to be accumulating snow. We will put out our first call map for what we could see later this morning.

Lows will drop into the mid-20s by Thursday morning and snow showers could continue into the mid-morning hours before tapering off to flurries and then mostly cloudy skies. Highs will struggle to get back into the upper 20s on Thursday afternoon and then drop into the low teens on Thursday night.

I think we wrap up the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies at this point, but the cold continues. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 20s on Friday and fall back into the teens Friday night.

