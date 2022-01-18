Advertisement

Road crews still plowing, preparing for next storm

Carter County road crews prepare for next snowstorm
Carter County road crews prepare for next snowstorm(WSAZ/Emily Bennett)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Road crews are still clearing snow and ice from Sunday’s storm, and now they have to prepare for yet another potential storm.

“It’s really hard to cover as many miles as we’re trying to cover. Just hope everyone will bear with us and stay calm,” said Carter County Road Foreman Jason Carroll.

Crews from the Carter County Road Department have been plowing since 2 a.m. Sunday -- only stopping from 10:30 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“We have 14 employee to cover 600 miles of road,” Carroll said. “Only a little over 300 of it is asphalt. We get the asphalt roads first and then we try to work on the gravel roads.”

With rain washing away most of the salt they pretreated with, assistant foreman Hubert Johnson is still seeing a lot of ice while driving his route.

“Last night it started freezing back on us, so a lot of the roads that we didn’t get to early, we’ll have to go back and treat them again and plow them again,” Johnson said.

With ice, plows can only do so much, but with temperatures rising, once through with a plow is making an impact.

“The sun is our best partner on snow removal,” he said. “You notice, a lot if it’s gone where we plowed. That was ice there before.”

As crews plow and salt, they are also preparing for the next potential storm Wednesday night.

“Hopefully we’ll have it all cleaned up before the next snow. Maybe we’ll get a little bit of rest before it starts again,” Johnson said.

He explained they’re not doing anything different, just continuing to run their routes and salt the bad hills and curves.

“We can’t salt every inch of the road. It would overwhelm us money wise and with material,” Carroll said.

As they plow, they are asking people to be patient, and they will get to your road.

“We signed up to do this. That’s what we do, but give us a break. We’ll get you eventually, but everything just can’t happen overnight,” Johnson said.

Carroll also says to not expect your road to look like it did before it snows, with just one pass of the plow.

If you do not know if your road is a county or state road, Johnson says to look for the white line on the shoulder. If it has one, it’s a state route.

