Public meeting planned to discuss Panbowl Lake dam safety recommendations

Panbowl Lake Dam
Panbowl Lake Dam(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said a virtual public meeting is planned this month to discuss recommendations to ensure the long-term safety of Panbowl Lake dam.

The virtual meeting will be held Jan. 27, and those who want to attend must preregister.

Officials said Panbowl Lake was created when part of the Kentucky River was impounded during construction of Kentucky 15.

The roadway serves as a dam, making an earthen embankment at each end of the old river channel.

Officials said the embankment began to slip after heavy rains caused historic flooding last March.

Officials said a detailed engineering analysis is nearly complete and the meeting will go over recommended safety steps.

