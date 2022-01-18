Advertisement

Museum of Appalachia founder dies at 91

The museum posted the announcement on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.
Museum of Appalachia in the fall
Museum of Appalachia in the fall(Museum of Appalachia/WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Museum of Appalachia founder, John Rice Irwin, died on Jan. 16 at 91-years-old.

Irwin, historian and writer, founded the museum in 1969. The museum holds over 250,000 authentic Appalachian artifacts that Irwin collected over half a century, according to museum officials.

“He traveled back roads and collected thousands of everyday items from the colorful mountain folk of Southern Appalachia,” the museum’s website states.

The Facebook post also said that his “Celebration of Life” details would be announced in the future.

Museum founder, John Rice Irwin. 12/11/1930 - 01/16/2022 Celebration of Life details TBA.

Posted by Museum of Appalachia on Monday, January 17, 2022

