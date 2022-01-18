More accumulating snow possible behind midweek cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a thankfully quiet day around the mountains today, but it is not to last as the potential for more accumulating snow works in behind a cold front Wednesday, as our Winter Weather Alert Day continues.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Well, we cleared some cloud cover from the region this morning, but will build it right back in as we head through tonight as our system moves ever closer to the mountains. Lows overnight look to stay right around or just above freezing with mostly cloudy skies tonight.

We start dry for our Wednesday before rain overspreads the region during the afternoon hours. We will continue to see potentially gusty winds out of the southwest, helping bring moisture and warmth back to the mountains with highs in the middle to upper 40s. But, it won’t last. As our cold front swings through the region late Wednesday night into Thursday, arctic air will begin to move in, changing our rain to snow.

As temperatures tumble, two things we’ll have to watch: the potential for much of the region to see between two to four inches of snow, and for any moisture on the roads to freeze solid.

This looks possible as lows fall all the way down into the upper teens to near 20°.

Late Week and Beyond

Snow showers clear out of the area during the morning hours on Thursday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and very cold temperatures, with highs staying in the middle 20s. We’ll slowly clear out during the overnight hours, with lows falling back into the lower to middle teens.

At least a mix of sun and clouds looks to be in order to close out the work week, with mostly dry conditions continuing right on through the weekend as of now. However, models are still disagreeing about the potential for another storm system pushing through, though some push this system back to Monday. It looks to be another complicated forecast as highs look to stay in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.