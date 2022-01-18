Advertisement

Mike Stoops joins UK football staff

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is pictured during an NCAA college football media...
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is pictured during an NCAA college football media day in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2009, a couple of Stoops brothers will be on the same staff.

UK announced Tuesday that Mark Stoops’ brother Mike had been named the inside linebackers coach.

Mike Stoops had most recently served as the defensive coordinator for Florida Atlantic. He was the head coach of Arizona from 2004-09, where Mark was defensive coordinator. He also served as an assistant on his brother Bob’s staff at Oklahoma over severals stints.

UK says that Mike Stoops has been signed to a two-year contract. He replaces Jon Sumrall, who left to take over the head coaching job at Troy.

