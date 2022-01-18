Middlesboro police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is now behind bars after police arrested him for attempted murder and other charges.

Middlesboro Police said they arrested Tommy “Trey” Ellison on Monday.

They said he was involved in a shooting at Renegale Homes in 2020. We’re told one person was shot in the leg during the incident.

Ellison was spotted leaving a gray Ford Taurus parked in front of a home.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area to stop the car from getting away.

They said once Ellison left the home, they pulled him over on Winchester Avenue.

Ellison was charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment along with several other felony warrants.

