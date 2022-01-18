Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin faces life in prison for federal murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A man who was formerly pardoned by Governor Matt Bevin is now facing life in prison, according to our news partners at the Courier Journal.

Patrick Baker was convicted of murder in August in federal court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed said she believes Baker’s sentence should be increased because he abused a position of public trust by pretending to be a police officer.

Baker’s lawyers, though, said the federal conviction should be reversed because the federal prosecution was vindictive. They also motioned for his sentence to be limited to 19 years.

Baker was originally convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 but was pardoned by Bevin in 2019 before he left office.

