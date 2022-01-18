Advertisement

Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin faces life in prison for federal murder

U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the 2014 death of a man in Knox County, but was later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin. The federal charges he is nopw facing are in connection with the same crime.(Source: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A man who was formerly pardoned by Governor Matt Bevin is now facing life in prison, according to our news partners at the Courier Journal.

Patrick Baker was convicted of murder in August in federal court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed said she believes Baker’s sentence should be increased because he abused a position of public trust by pretending to be a police officer.

Baker’s lawyers, though, said the federal conviction should be reversed because the federal prosecution was vindictive. They also motioned for his sentence to be limited to 19 years.

Baker was originally convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 but was pardoned by Bevin in 2019 before he left office.

