Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for missing man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a Laurel County man who has been missing since early January.

Jason Mays was reported missing Monday evening, January 17, but was last seen on January 8.

Mays was last seen off of Ray Johnson Road approximately four miles north of London, not far from East Bernstadt.

Deputies ask that if you have information on Mays’ whereabouts that you contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.