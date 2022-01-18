Advertisement

Kentucky surpasses 1 million COVID cases, Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID update

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to update Kentuckians on COVID cases.

Just before his conference, He announced a new record in Kentucky’s COVID reports.

Monday’s report showed that Kentucky officially passed 1 million COVID cases since the last report, which was on Friday.

There were 6,644 new cases to start the week, bringing the state total to 1,006,224.

We will update this story with Tuesday’s report when it becomes available.

In his news briefing, the Governor spoke about COVID rates and Kentucky’s efforts to fight the recent surge.

At the beginning of the conference, Beshear said Saturday was the highest case count Kentucky had seen since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 14,000 cases.

You can watch a livestream of the conference below.

