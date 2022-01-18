Kentucky surpasses 1 million COVID cases, Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to update Kentuckians on COVID cases.

Just before his conference, He announced a new record in Kentucky’s COVID reports.

Monday’s report showed that Kentucky officially passed 1 million COVID cases since the last report, which was on Friday.

There were 6,644 new cases to start the week, bringing the state total to 1,006,224.

In his news briefing, the Governor spoke about COVID rates and Kentucky’s efforts to fight the recent surge.

At the beginning of the conference, Beshear said Saturday was the highest case count Kentucky had seen since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 14,000 cases.

