Advertisement

‘Invest 606′ demo day this weekend; Three Hazard businesses finalists

Invest 606
Invest 606(Invest 606)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Hazard businesses are taking part in Invest 606′s demo day Saturday.

The event is for the 13 finalists of the ‘Accelerator’ business pitch contest. This weekend will see the finalists give a short presentation about their business and answer questions from the audience.

The winner will be decided in April when businesses give their final pitch. First prize takes home $15,000 in cash for their business. Second and Third will split $15,000.

Carolyn Davis, one of the finalists and owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard says she’s happy to be involved since there is more to the event than just the prize money for the winners.

“Just by being a candidate, whether you win or not, you get training money for marketing and for finance, so that creates a really strong foundation,” she said. “In addition to the support from each other, we get support from the previous year winners and the previous year candidates.”

Two more Hazard businesses are also in the running for the $15,000 first prize: Hazard Coffee Company, owned by Stephen Prosser, and The Read Spotted Newt, owned by Mandi Sheffel.

The event is this Saturday the 22nd, from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Overlook Events Center in Pikeville.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains
WYMT Snow
Snow chances continue into the new week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect through this afternoon
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

PCBOE
‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools - 4:30p
Senate Bill 25 allows 10 addition NTI days for every school in every district in the state, but...
‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools
PCBOE
‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools - 6p
National Guard teams helping Ky. hospitals handle omicron surge