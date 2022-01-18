‘Invest 606′ demo day this weekend; Three Hazard businesses finalists

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Hazard businesses are taking part in Invest 606′s demo day Saturday.

The event is for the 13 finalists of the ‘Accelerator’ business pitch contest. This weekend will see the finalists give a short presentation about their business and answer questions from the audience.

The winner will be decided in April when businesses give their final pitch. First prize takes home $15,000 in cash for their business. Second and Third will split $15,000.

Carolyn Davis, one of the finalists and owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard says she’s happy to be involved since there is more to the event than just the prize money for the winners.

“Just by being a candidate, whether you win or not, you get training money for marketing and for finance, so that creates a really strong foundation,” she said. “In addition to the support from each other, we get support from the previous year winners and the previous year candidates.”

Two more Hazard businesses are also in the running for the $15,000 first prize: Hazard Coffee Company, owned by Stephen Prosser, and The Read Spotted Newt, owned by Mandi Sheffel.

The event is this Saturday the 22nd, from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Overlook Events Center in Pikeville.

