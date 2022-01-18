Advertisement

Hazard Utilities warns of fake worker scam

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities shared a Facebook post on Tuesday warning people in the area of a potential scam.

They said a person has been going to homes, pretending to work for the city. They added he has already scammed one person and approached another.

The Facebook post said water crews drive trucks with the city seal which are also numbered on the back.

Officials said workers will never enter your house or ask for payment.

“The city is only responsible for your meter and should not enter your home for any reason,” said the post.

If you have questions, you can call 606-436-3171.

