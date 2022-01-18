Free COVID tests available to American households.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Demand for COVID-19 tests is surging across the mountains, and now people may order free test kits directly to a home through a federal government website.

Covidtests.gov officially launches on Wednesday, but a beta is available Tuesday for many people.

It only takes a few seconds to order kits, but supplies are limited to four tests per household. Orders will ship through USPS seven to 12 days after being placed.

Dr. Steven Stack, the Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said that these kits represent a step forward to in the fight against COVID-19.

”That’s the future,” he said. “More of these at-home tests where you can take responsibility at home and make sure you stay away from others when you’re actively contagious.”

Also, following an order from the Biden administration, insurance providers will be required to cover the purchase of test kits. People should check with their provider to see how they will cover the cost.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.