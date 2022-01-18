Advertisement

Free COVID tests available to American households.

By Zak Hawke
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Demand for COVID-19 tests is surging across the mountains, and now people may order free test kits directly to a home through a federal government website.

Covidtests.gov officially launches on Wednesday, but a beta is available Tuesday for many people.

It only takes a few seconds to order kits, but supplies are limited to four tests per household. Orders will ship through USPS seven to 12 days after being placed.

Dr. Steven Stack, the Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said that these kits represent a step forward to in the fight against COVID-19.

”That’s the future,” he said. “More of these at-home tests where you can take responsibility at home and make sure you stay away from others when you’re actively contagious.”

Also, following an order from the Biden administration, insurance providers will be required to cover the purchase of test kits. People should check with their provider to see how they will cover the cost.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains
WYMT Snow
Snow chances continue into the new week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect through this afternoon
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Invest 606
‘Invest 606′ demo day this weekend; Three Hazard businesses finalists
PCBOE
‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools - 4:30p
Senate Bill 25 allows 10 addition NTI days for every school in every district in the state, but...
‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools
PCBOE
‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools - 6p
National Guard teams helping Ky. hospitals handle omicron surge