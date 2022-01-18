Floyd County ‘weathering the storm’ as crews work through weekend snowfall

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As snow works its way out of the mountains, the work continues for many crews across the region.

Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative line workers have been hitting the hills since Sunday night to keep power lines connected, re-plant poles, and more, after more than 1,500 members were left in the dark Monday morning.

“RECC, the AEP crews, our crews, the state crews; all the folks that keep the lights on and keep the traffic moving,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

Though the work has been intense, Floyd County officials say it is not as bad as expected, since most of the area only saw a few inches of snow and many of the issues with electricity were cleared up by noon.

Still, Williams said, some people fail to understand the work that goes into keeping the power flowing for the people.

“They don’t realize the preparation that goes in to take care of as many homes as we possibly can as quickly as we can,” said Williams.

Big Sandy RECC officials say they are proud of the work their crews accomplished. They, too, are glad the snowfall accumulation was not greater.

“And it depends on the inches that we had. The amount of heavy, wet snow that we have will give you how much damage that we have,” said Davis. “We actually dodged the bullet.”

Davis said the weight and consistency of the snow that hit would have been a lot to maneuver if it came down heavier.

“They’ve really done a fantastic job against the adversity of the weather,” said Big Sandy RECC President and GM Bruce Davis. “In these conditions, the roads are terrible because of of the heavy, wet snow; trees down; and then they’re having to negotiate with these roads and hills in Eastern Kentucky.”

Officials expect full electric restoration for co-op members by the end of Monday.

“We’re weathering the storm,” said Williams.

