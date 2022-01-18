Doctors encourage annual wellness checks and screenings

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors around the region are encouraging everyone to return to the routine of getting annual wellness checks and screenings.

Numbers of regular check ups have been low since the pandemic started, and doctors are seeing a pattern of patients coming in when it’s too late, often for something that could’ve been caught in an annual screening.

”The reason that wellness checks are so important is that they catch diseases early so whether that’s finding diabetes and not knowing you have it, discovering undiagnosed hypertension high blood pressure, or it could be something more significant like finding a cancer in your colon or breast cancer,” David Worthy, Baptist Health Medical Director said.

Worthy said yearly screenings could be the difference in life and death.

“Don’t be scared of it, that’s a good thing, if we can find cancers early, we can find diseases early, we can treat them and there’s a much better chance of a long healthy life,” Worthy said.

Doctors are specifically encouraging mammograms, prostate cancer screenings, vascular screenings and colon cancer screenings.

