Deadline nears to apply for storm loans in 5 WVa counties

(Tori Yorgey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Small private nonprofit organizations in five West Virginia counties have a few more weeks to apply for federal loans for economic losses from several winter storms last February.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said Feb. 14 is the filing deadline for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans from storms on Feb. 10 to 16, 2021.

Eligible counties are Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne.

Types of organizations eligible include food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, colleges and others.

The loans are offered to help the organizations meet needs such as ongoing operating expenses.

