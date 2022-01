ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on the scene of a deadly fire in Rowan County.

It happened Tuesday morning at home on Pretty Ridge Road.

State police say at least one person is dead. They say the fire is still too hot to go inside and see if there are any additional victims.

We have a team on the scene and are working to learn more.

