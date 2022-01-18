Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week seven
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some new faces break into this week’s Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- Pulaski County
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Perry Central
- Knox Central
- Harlan County
- Breathitt County
- Lawrence County
- Bell County
- South Laurel
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Shelby Valley
- Southwestern
- Corbin
- Martin County
- Pulaski County
- Knox Central
- Letcher Central
- Jackson County
