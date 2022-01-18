Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week seven

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some new faces break into this week’s Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pulaski County
  2. Pikeville
  3. North Laurel
  4. Perry Central
  5. Knox Central
  6. Harlan County
  7. Breathitt County
  8. Lawrence County
  9. Bell County
  10. South Laurel

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pikeville
  2. North Laurel
  3. Shelby Valley
  4. Southwestern
  5. Corbin
  6. Martin County
  7. Pulaski County
  8. Knox Central
  9. Letcher Central
  10. Jackson County

