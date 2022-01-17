Wintry Roads under control in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Eastern Kentucky saw significant snow this past weekend, and crews were out working to make sure roads were clear as the work week started.

Officials with the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation District 10 said roads have been fine so far in their area.

They said they have been clearing them up throughout the day, but that caution is still encouraged.

H.B Elkins, a KYTC spokesperson said it is best to still stay home just in case some areas are still snowy or icy..

Meteorologists with National weather service in Jackson added this type of weather during the winter most likely won’t become a norm.

