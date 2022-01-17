Advertisement

Watch: WYMT coverage of the 1994 winter storm

Photo Courtesy: Neil Middleton
Photo Courtesy: Neil Middleton(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WYMT) - This week marks the 28th anniversary of the historic 1994 winter storm.

The major storm that began January 16th, 1994 dumped up to one inch of ice and anywhere from six to 26 inches of snow. Snow drifts as deep as 10 feet were reported.

All state, interstate, and federal highways were officially closed by a state of emergency for five days.

On January 19th, 1994, record cold invaded the region. Low temperatures were more than 30 degrees below zero in some locations!

You can watch some of our coverage, including a story from WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton when he was our Cumberland Valley Bureau Chief, below.

This storm happened less than one year after the Blizzard of 1993.

