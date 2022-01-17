Watch: WYMT coverage of the 1994 winter storm

(WYMT) - This week marks the 28th anniversary of the historic 1994 winter storm.

The major storm that began January 16th, 1994 dumped up to one inch of ice and anywhere from six to 26 inches of snow. Snow drifts as deep as 10 feet were reported.

All state, interstate, and federal highways were officially closed by a state of emergency for five days.

On January 19th, 1994, record cold invaded the region. Low temperatures were more than 30 degrees below zero in some locations!

You can watch some of our coverage, including a story from WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton when he was our Cumberland Valley Bureau Chief, below.

This storm happened less than one year after the Blizzard of 1993.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.