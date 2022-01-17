Advertisement

Snowstorm blankets Kentucky for second time in January

Several inches of snow fell across much of Kentucky Sunday night, including in Morehead.
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From Lexington to Morehead, and Richmond to London, much of Kentucky saw several inches of snow fall through Sunday night.

It’s the second snowstorm to hit the Commonwealth since the start of the new year. In Lexington, road crews are running on 12-hour shifts working to keep the roads clear and drivers safe.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday night, Lexington Police had responded to 35 non-injury collisions and 14 motorist assists. No one was injured in any of those collisions, and police credit that to safe driving from people in Lexington.

In Morehead, several of inches of snow piled up. KYTC District 9 officials said all their crews were dispatched on the road, but at times the snow was falling faster than what they could keep up with. Many roads were still left covered in snow Sunday night. Drivers were warned to stay off the roads and at home.

Part of Interstate 75 in Laurel County was shut down for several hours. Kentucky State Police reported several collisions near mile marker 47, other drivers were also sliding off the road. As of 10 p.m. traffic was starting to move again.

The snow also created some beautiful scenery across the Commonwealth. Many WKYT viewers have shared pictures and video of what the snow looked like in their hometown. In Corbin, drone video from Ben Childers captured the winter wonderland created by the snowstorm.

