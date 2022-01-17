Snow chances continue into the new week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect through this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of you are waking up to snow this morning and all of you will have a chance to pick some more later today.

Today and Tonight

As the low that’s plagued us for most of Sunday and Sunday night moves out, another wave of energy is pulling some more moisture into our region. That means the snow chances will continue for a while today. The National Weather Service replaced most of the Winter Storm Warning with a Winter Weather Advisory early Monday morning. That will run for most locations until noon and for the border counties until 4 p.m.

Our local NWS offices have replaced most of the Winter Storm Warning with a Winter Weather Advisory early Monday morning. Snow will continue for a while today. (WYMT)

Some spots could pick up another inch or two of accumulation before it’s all said and done. It could also be heavy at times. I do think the snow showers are out of the region by later this afternoon and taper off to flurries this evening. Since it is a holiday, a lot of people will not be moving around, but if you do have to be out, be extra careful. Stay home if you can, both today and tonight. Highs today will only climb into the upper 20s before falling into the low 20s overnight. That means anything that tries to thaw during the day will re-freeze tonight.

Extended Forecast

We finally start to warm up as the sunshine returns on Tuesday. Temperatures will get to around 40 during the day before only dropping into the mid 30s overnight as clouds start to increase ahead of our next weather maker on Wednesday.

Rain chances will return to the region by mid-week, but there could be a wintry component to that system as well. Temperatures will crash as we head deeper into the day and night, bring some snow back into the mix. I don’t think it’ll be enough to cause any major issues, but it’s something to monitor. Roads could definitely be slick on Thursday morning, so watch out for that. A few flurries are also possible early.

Thursday overall doesn’t look too bad, but it will be much colder. Highs will be lucky to make it into the upper 20s before falling back into the low teens overnight. The work and school week ends on a cold note Friday with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 20s.

