Road crews work hard to allow safe travel through Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - As road crews try to clean up in Rowan County, slick roads and concerns over ice remain. Even still, some Morehead State students braved what the winter storm left behind to move in for the spring semester.

“All the crews are still out now, moving snow and mostly focusing on the back roads,” said Allen Blair with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Blair said the good news is that the snow is plowing off roads easily today. But concerns still remain.

“Ice is going to be a possibility all day and into the evening and overnight,” Blair said.

He says main roads like I-64 are now in good shape, and that they were able to get ahead once the snow tapered off overnight.

Those driving conditions, while improved on the main roads, are still complicated when it comes to the local roads. Students and parents at Morehead State University said it’s made for a difficult move in, particularly once they drove into town.

Some families told us it was the coldest and wettest move-in experience they’ve had so far. On the bright side, the university canceled classes on Tuesday, and students have more time to get settled in.

Blair said his crews will work diligently until roads are safe.

“Our crews are still going to be out throughout the day making sure we clear the last of the snow and will hopefully get it clear before the overnight hours,” Blair said.

Blair said that with the sun peeking out Tuesday, he’s hopeful anything that is left on the roads overnight will naturally clear out.

