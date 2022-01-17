Perry County maintenance crews say this snow could be more dangerous than expected

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Workers at the Perry County Maintenance Garage have pre-salted roads in preparation for the snowfall, but crew members are still urging everyone to stay off the roads, especially Monday morning.

“I would prefer to have 12 inches of snow to be pushing as to be dealing with this because you’ve got the thin layer of ice under that and not a lot of snow to grip,” said Freddy Grigsby, Purchasing Agent for the Perry County Fiscal Court.

Although crew members are worried about the roads in the upcoming days, they said they are even more prepared to deal with the snow this time around than they were during the snowstorm two weeks ago.

“Well, last time it [came] quick... it all happened at once, but this time we’ve been prepared for it more,” said Robert Hollifield, truck driver for the Perry County Maintenance Garage.

Grigsby added that everyone should take extreme caution if they decide to get out on the roads tomorrow.

“The best advice is to be extremely careful, don’t go if you don’t absolutely have to because actually this one, again, I think is worse than a big snow because its gonna be slicker under due to the rain fall before and the freezing and not very much snow on top of it,” said Grigsby.

The Perry County maintenance crew asked that everyone have patience with them as they work to clear and salt roads tonight and throughout tomorrow.

