Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio -- A man died after his four-wheeler struck a tree that had fallen into the road.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

Troopers say the driver, Adam W. Preston, age 35, of Wellston, Ohio, was traveling on 3097 Sour Run Road when his four-wheeler hit a tree that had fallen cross the roadway.

They say Preston died at the scene.

Sour Run Road was closed for approximately three hours, but is now back open.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Engineers Office, the Jackson County Coroner, Jackson County EMS, and the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department.

