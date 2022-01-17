Lee County opens warming station as region struggles with power/water outages

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Roads in Lee County have been improving slowly throughout the day but power outages could be affecting the area until tomorrow night.

The Lee County Government has opened a warming station at the Happy Top Community Center. People in the area who are in need can call 911 to be picked up at their house and brought to the center.

Those intending to spend the night are advised to bring snacks and bedding.

Warmer weather tomorrow is expected to clear most of the roads in the area.

“I anticipate the roads will be open no later than tomorrow.” said Chuck Caudill, Lee County Judge-Executive.

Beattyville Water also alerted its customers to a water outage in the area.

The company says there is an issue with one of the main pumps. Officials with the company are requesting people in Lee County use their water conservatively and only when necessary until the issue is resolved.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.