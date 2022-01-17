Advertisement

Laurel County road crews work to clear heavy snow

(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Parts of Southern Kentucky, especially Laurel County, saw several inches of snow this past weekend.

According to local authorities, thousands of people lost power and there are still hundreds without power.

Early Monday afternoon, more than 3,000 people were without power. Crews were hard at work to restore as much power as they could.

Many roads in the area were covered with snow and impassable.

Some people were still able to make the most of the situation, though.

“We are without power. Running on a generator,” said Trent Poole, who lives in London. “Gas logs for heat. Comfortable at home. We are ok. Sometimes it is good to turn technology off.”

Several areas off I-75 were also without power, including truck stops, hotels and restaurants.

