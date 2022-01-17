Advertisement

Laurel County road conditions remain dangerous late Sunday evening

By Zak Hawke
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Road conditions continue to worry Kentucky Transportation officials into the overnight hours.

The roads turned dangerous shortly after snowfall began Sunday afternoon.

The storm left a solid covering of snow on the ground in Laurel County, keeping plow teams busy all day.

By the evening, Kentucky Transportation Public Information Officer, Les Dixon, told people to stay off the roads as plow crews work.

“If at all possible, stay home,” he said. “Let our snow fighters do what they do best.”

Poor road conditions made driving difficult for travelers along Interstate I-75, including a couple heading to Miami, Florida from Indianapolis.

“It’s been slow, quite scary [and] it’s a slow ride,” said Tasheba Johnson of Miami. “Beautiful, however, but slow and scary for us.”

That scare came when the couple said their truck got stuck in several inches of snow. Luckily, some people passing by were able to help out.

“These guys took their truck and attached it to our truck with a chain and pulled us out,” explained Johnson. “And made a path for us, actually and we ended up here.”

The gas station in London the Miami couple stopped at was one of only a few businesses open Sunday evening.

Of the open businesses, hotels were looking for a profitable evening, but closures along I-75 put a halt to that.

“Not as busy as we [were] last week,” said Tristan Ward, the Front Desk Attendant at Baymont Inn & Suites. “We [were] booked last weekend all weekend for the snow. This weekend, being on Sunday, [it’s] not too busy.”

KYTC officials said I-75 was closed for several hours while an accident was cleared. Dixon emphasized the importance of staying home and staying safe.

“The thing is, the snow is coming down so quick that as soon as they plow the roadway its covered straight back up,” Dixon said. “So, if you don’t have to get out then please don’t because the roadways are very hazardous right now.”

Dixon added the roadways will remain hazardous in Laurel and neighboring counties into Monday morning, and possibly even Monday afternoon despite plow crews working around the clock.

