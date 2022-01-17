KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced a response team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting.

Troopers said the shooting happened late Saturday night in Whitley County while responding to a domestic call on Highway 25W about a man who had fired shots inside his home and refused to let his wife or children leave.

Several officers with the Williamsburg Police Department and the Whitley County Sheriff’s office tried to negotiate with the suspect.

After negotiation attempts did not work, police said the suspect aimed his gun at them. At this point, a trooper fired at the man, hitting him and ending the dispute.

The suspect was flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where officials say his is still in critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

