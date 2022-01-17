Knox Central finishes as runners-up in Kentucky 2A State Tournament

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers finished second at the Kentucky 2A State Tournament, falling to Lexington Catholic 48-44.

Gavin Chadwell, Jevonte Turner and Abram Brock were named to the All-Tournament team. Turner set several tournament records including in field goals, assists and total points.

Gavin Chadwell set the total rebounds record for the tournament.

The Panthers will host Corbin in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week on January 21.

