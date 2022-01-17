Cold temperatures remain as snow temporarily ends

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a snow event Sunday night and into early Monday that dropped between four and seven inches of snow across the region, along with a few more flakes through the day on Monday, we’re finally switching off the snow machine...at least for now.

Through the Work Week

The last of our snow showers fade out and move out as we head through tonight. With a pretty decent snowpack on the ground, and a much cold airmass in place, temperatures will take yet another tumble tonight. Lows, even under mostly cloudy skies, will drop into the upper teens to near 20°.

We finally get well above freezing for the day on Tuesday as we sit in between systems for the second day of the work week. Weak high pressure pushes settles in for the day, allowing mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 40s. After a partly cloudy low near freezing Tuesday night, things get interesting again for the middle of the week.

Midweek and Beyond

Another system will approach the area for the day on Wednesday. We’ll see temperatures warm up to near 50° as a cold front approaches the region, touching off showers around the area. As the front crashes through Wednesday night and into early Thursday, we’ll have to watch crashing temperatures not only potentially turning rain to snow around the area, but also the potential for a flash freeze on the roadways.

We lose the snow, but don’t warm a ton as clouds hang over the area for Thursday, keeping temperatures struggling to make it back to freezing for highs and falling back into the teens for lows. Another system could try to bring more rain or snow to the region Friday through the weekend, but models are disagreeing like relatives at the Thanksgiving table, so no consensus yet. However, it looks cold, with highs remaining in the 30s and lows remaining in the teens.

