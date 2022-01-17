AP Poll: Kentucky takes a leap after blowout win

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dominating win over Tennessee, the Wildcats jumped six spots in the AP College Basketball poll.

Gonzaga Auburn Arizona Purdue Baylor Duke Kansas Wisconsin UCLA Houston Villanova Kentucky LSU Michigan State Iowa State USC Illinois Texas Tech Ohio State Xavier Providence Loyola Chicago Texas Tennessee Connecticut

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2

