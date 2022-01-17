AP Poll: Kentucky takes a leap after blowout win
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dominating win over Tennessee, the Wildcats jumped six spots in the AP College Basketball poll.
- Gonzaga
- Auburn
- Arizona
- Purdue
- Baylor
- Duke
- Kansas
- Wisconsin
- UCLA
- Houston
- Villanova
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Michigan State
- Iowa State
- USC
- Illinois
- Texas Tech
- Ohio State
- Xavier
- Providence
- Loyola Chicago
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Connecticut
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2
