AP Poll: Kentucky takes a leap after blowout win

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) tries to get rid of the ball with Kentucky guard TyTy...
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) tries to get rid of the ball with Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) guarding him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dominating win over Tennessee, the Wildcats jumped six spots in the AP College Basketball poll.

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Auburn
  3. Arizona
  4. Purdue
  5. Baylor
  6. Duke
  7. Kansas
  8. Wisconsin
  9. UCLA
  10. Houston
  11. Villanova
  12. Kentucky
  13. LSU
  14. Michigan State
  15. Iowa State
  16. USC
  17. Illinois
  18. Texas Tech
  19. Ohio State
  20. Xavier
  21. Providence
  22. Loyola Chicago
  23. Texas
  24. Tennessee
  25. Connecticut

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2

