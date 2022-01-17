Advertisement

Ali Center marks boxing legend’s birthday with events

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Muhammad Ali Center is hosting a blood drive and other special events Monday to mark what would have been the boxing legend’s 80th birthday.

Monday will also be the first day for the center’s new president and CEO, Marilyn Jackson.

Jackson will be the first woman to hold the full-time president’s position, the center officials said.

Ali died in 2016.

The center is hosting a blood drive and will screen Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech in its auditorium on Monday.

