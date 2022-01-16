Winter Storm Warning underway, chances for everything today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Winter Weather Alert Day coverage continues as the storm moves in from the south.

It appears like our warmest air will be here in spots early before temperatures start to drop later in the day. That basically means if the temperature is colder in your area, you will start as snow. If it’s above freezing, closer to 35, it will be rain or freezing rain. We’re in the nowcasting phase of this system at this point, so make sure to keep your pictures and reports flowing. You can upload those pictures on the WYMT weather app. That’s a great and easy way to get them to us.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for our entire region. The traditional wording from the National Weather Service for the warning is 4-7″ of snow, but that doesn’t mean all of you will get that. Freezing rain and ice will likely cut into totals for parts of the region. Here is the latest alert map and our final call for snow and ice.

Remember, the plus symbol after the snowfall number means locally higher amounts are possible. The overnight data shows some locations could see up to 10″ of snow. This will be a heavy wet snow and power outages are likely if ice and heavy snow accumulate on power lines. Make sure you have an alternate heat source in case the power goes out. Also, make sure you have flashlights and candles ready and close by in case you need them. Keep your phones charged.

For those of you who have been asking when the system might be in your area, below is a list of approximate arrival times for where you live.

The snow chances will continue tonight and for most of tomorrow before starting to taper off. Unless something crazy happens, everyone in our region will wake up with at least some snow on the ground by Monday morning. Remember, the totals on the map above run THROUGH Monday. Very important piece of info.

Lows tonight will drop into the mid-20s, so roads will become slick and hazardous quickly. If you do not have to be out, don’t. Highs will struggle to get to 30 on Monday and many places probably won’t make it. Lows will drop to around 20 Monday night, so Tuesday morning will likely be a mess too.

We will dry out on Tuesday and warm back up to around 40.

