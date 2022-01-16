Advertisement

Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Snow and ice moved through the mountains on Sunday, bringing down powerlines and leaving nearly 300 in the dark.

Here is a look at the outages as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday:

Kentucky Power:

Pike: 38

Total: 38

Jackson Energy:

Estill: 3

Laurel: 16

Lee: 4

Total: 23

Kentucky Utilities:

Rockcastle: 26

Total: 26

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Whitley: 157

McCreary: 45

Letcher: 8

Total: 210

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warmer air will likely cut into snow totals for our eastern counties on Sunday. While everyone...
New call for snow and ice, winter storm moves in Sunday
Winter Weather Alerts
Severe Weather Alert Day continues: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our entire region through early Monday, January 17th,...
Winter Storm Warning underway, chances for everything today
Officials with Kentucky Power give tips on what to do if you lose power following snowstorm
Legendary Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93

Latest News

Snow in Laurel County
I-75 Southbound shutdown in Laurel County, all roads snow-covered
Crews in Letcher County on standby for weather after slow morning start
Letcher County crews on standby for weather after slow morning start
Logo images for WYMT newscasts
Join WYMT for a Winter Storm Update this evening
Interstate 75 near Corbin in Whitley County is snow covered and slick in spots as of 2:45 p.m....
Kentucky transportation officials urge drivers to avoid unnecessary travel