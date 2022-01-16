Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Snow and ice moved through the mountains on Sunday, bringing down powerlines and leaving nearly 300 in the dark.
Here is a look at the outages as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday:
Kentucky Power:
Pike: 38
Total: 38
Jackson Energy:
Estill: 3
Laurel: 16
Lee: 4
Total: 23
Kentucky Utilities:
Rockcastle: 26
Total: 26
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Whitley: 157
McCreary: 45
Letcher: 8
Total: 210
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
