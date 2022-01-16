Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Snow and ice moved through the mountains on Sunday, bringing down powerlines and leaving nearly 300 in the dark.

Here is a look at the outages as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday:

Kentucky Power:

Pike: 38

Total: 38

Jackson Energy:

Estill: 3

Laurel: 16

Lee: 4

Total: 23

Kentucky Utilities:

Rockcastle: 26

Total: 26

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Whitley: 157

McCreary: 45

Letcher: 8

Total: 210

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

