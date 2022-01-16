Advertisement

Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of America’s greatest aviators has died at the age of 102.

Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, passed away in his sleep Sunday morning.

McGee made history by completing 409 combat missions across three major conflicts: World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called him an “American hero” in a tweet mourning his loss Sunday.

The groundbreaking African American pilot’s lifetime of service was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.

He was later enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2011.

McGee is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warmer air will likely cut into snow totals for our eastern counties on Sunday. While everyone...
New call for snow and ice, winter storm moves in Sunday
Winter Weather Alerts
Severe Weather Alert Day continues: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our entire region through early Monday, January 17th,...
Winter Storm Warning underway, chances for everything today
Officials with Kentucky Power give tips on what to do if you lose power following snowstorm
Legendary Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93

Latest News

Snow in Laurel County
I-75 Southbound shutdown in Laurel County, all roads snow-covered
Tens of millions of Americans along the East Coast are getting a winter blast.
Winter storm brings snow, sleet, ice, power outages
A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service...
Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief
Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains