TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are asking people to stay off the roads as winter weather continues to fall across the region.

Please stay off the roads tonight so that our @myTDOT crews have the room they need to do their jobs effectively and most importantly safely. pic.twitter.com/fem33omILH — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 16, 2022

Mark Nagi with TDOT tweeted the request as Interstate 75 in Campbell County had been shut down several times Sunday afternoon as snow stacked up on the road and caused multiple traffic backups.

TDOT crews are working along I-75 to clear the route near the Tennessee Kentucky state lines.

You can check the status of roads all over Tennessee using TDOT’s Smartway Traffic Map.

