TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”

As winter weather continues to impact the region TDOT officials are asking people to stay off the roads Sunday night.
Interstate 75 in Campbell County has come to a standstill as snow wreaks havoc near the Tennessee-Kentucky border.(TDOT)
By William Puckett
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are asking people to stay off the roads as winter weather continues to fall across the region.

Mark Nagi with TDOT tweeted the request as Interstate 75 in Campbell County had been shut down several times Sunday afternoon as snow stacked up on the road and caused multiple traffic backups.

TDOT crews are working along I-75 to clear the route near the Tennessee Kentucky state lines.

You can check the status of roads all over Tennessee using TDOT’s Smartway Traffic Map.

