Snowy Sunday ahead, Severe Weather Alert Day continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Snow is starting to fall across the mountains this afternoon, and it will stick around through Monday morning. Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues.

Tonight through Monday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our entire region through early Monday, January 17th, 2022. (WYMT)

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the entire area through Monday morning.

Snow showers stick around through tonight. Some of those could be heavy at times and limit visibility.

Travel could be very difficult in spots through Monday, so please stay off the roads if you can.

With this wet, heavy snow and possible ice accumulations, power outages will also be possible.

Here is our final call for snow and ice from Sunday, January 16th until Monday, January 17th, 2022. The plus at the end of the number means locally higher amounts are possible for all. (WYMT)

In terms of snow totals, the highest accumulation will be over our Western and Northern counties (dark blue area). In these locations, we could see 3-6″ with locally higher amounts.

Our Southeastern counties (light blue area) will see lower snow totals because of an increase in sleet, rain, and freezing rain. Still, we could see 2-6″ with locally higher amounts and up to 0.25″ of ice.

On Monday, snow showers will linger, especially during the morning hours. Light accumulations will be possible with this Monday system, too.

Extended Forecast

We get a quick break on Tuesday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the lower-40s with lows in the lower-30s.

Showers return on Wednesday. Temperatures reach the lower-40s. Models are hinting at some Arctic air following this system. We could see a few flakes on the backside of the rain on Wednesday as temperatures plummet into the mid-teens. For now, this is not looking to be a huge deal.

On Thursday, we stay dry and cold. Highs only reach the upper-20s with lows falling into the mid-teens.

The forecast looks similar on Friday. We remain dry with a mix of Sun and clouds and cold. Temperatures stay in the upper-20s with lows bottoming out in the mid-teens.

