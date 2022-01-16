Saturday night scores from Kentucky high school ball
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball action continues as tournaments across the state crown champions.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 54, Russell 38
Bowling Green 61, Wayne Co. 46
Casey Co. 55, McCreary Central 36
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 59, Lloyd Memorial 42
Clay Co. 60, Lynn Camp 23
Conner 65, Ludlow 34
Daviess Co. 52, Trigg Co. 38
Dawson Springs 46, Ballard Memorial 37
Dixie Heights 68, Boyd Co. 46
Estill Co. 55, Danville Christian 54
Fort Campbell 32, Community Christian (Paducah) 20
Franklin Co. 64, North Oldham 56
Frederick Douglass 54, Madison Central 35
Grant Co. 69, Collins 43
Greenwood 68, Franklin-Simpson 65
Harlan Co. 73, Harlan 62
Henderson Co. 70, Christian Co. 38
Lewis Co. 55, Menifee Co. 53
Lex. Bryan Station 54, Lex. Paul Dunbar 50
Lex. Tates Creek 72, Lex. Henry Clay 34
Lou. Eastern 55, Whitefield Academy 46, OT
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 66, Oldham County 38
Martin County 59, East Carter 49
McLean Co. 61, Marshall Co. 20
Monroe Co. 44, Edmonson Co. 28
Newport 55, Highlands Latin 18
Nicholas Co. 44, Harrison Co. 43
North Bullitt def. Warren Central, forfeit
Notre Dame 63, Lou. Male 55
Owen Co. 41, Spencer Co. 38
Pendleton Co. 50, Beechwood 29
Perry Co. Central 70, Lawrence Co. 68
Ryle 56, Walton-Verona 40
St. Henry 59, Scott 46
Trinity Christian 61, Evansville Christian, Ind. 41
West Carter 62, Elliott Co. 46
West Jessamine 48, Bourbon Co. 42
Western Hills 48, Washington Co. 40
Whitesville Trinity 61, Evansville Christian, Ind. 41
Whitley Co. 61, Hazard 35
Williamsburg 62, Oneida Baptist 15
Williamstown 54, Henry Co. 38
All A Classic
1st Region
Carlisle Co. 64, Christian Fellowship 42
2nd Region
Lyon Co. 68, Livingston Central 45
Autism Awareness Shootout
Burgin 66, Lou. Fairdale 31
Lou. Valley 52, Frederick Fraize 50
Central Hardin Classic
Bethlehem 70, North Bullitt 36
Central Hardin 77, Lou. Ballard 39
John Hardin 56, Caverna 39
Fairfield Classic
Glouster Trimble, Ohio 53, Greenup Co. 33
I Have a Dream Classic
Graves Co. 46, Collierville, Tenn. 43
MLK Jr. Classic
Bishop Brossart 49, Ashland Blazer 48
George Rogers Clark 74, North Laurel 53
Lou. DuPont Manual 60, Cov. Holy Cross 54, OT
Nelson Co. 66, Bath Co. 52
Pike Central Classic
Central - Wise, Va. 42, Belfry 40, OT
Knott Co. Central 55, Johnson Central 39
Letcher County Central 66, Floyd Central 62
Raceland 51, Pike Co. Central 46
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 91, Huntington, W.Va. 51
Bath Co. 76, Pendleton Co. 69
Bethlehem 70, Model 54
Boyle Co. 59, Madison Southern 54
Campbell Co. 78, Rowan Co. 53
Castle, Ind. 71, Christian Co. 53
Collins 75, Grant Co. 63
Daviess Co. 53, Trigg Co. 38
Eminence 65, Caverna 63
Ev. Bosse, Ind. 69, Christian Co. 53
Fleming Co. 88, Augusta 67
Greenwood 81, Franklin-Simpson 60
Henry Co. 81, Frankfort Christian 50
Letcher County Central 83, Estill Co. 44
Lincoln Co. 69, Mercer Co. 35
Lou. Collegiate 79, Fort Knox 38
Lou. Male 96, Lou. Butler 84
Lou. St. Xavier 67, Lou. Trinity 61
McCracken County 58, Ev. Central, Ind. 49
McLean Co. 74, Dawson Springs 52
Muhlenberg County 68, Owensboro 55
North Laurel 89, Oneida Baptist 47
Owen Co. 65, Spencer Co. 52
Pike Co. Central 67, Lewis Co. 49
Walton-Verona 89, Ryle 86
Warren East 70, Foundation Christian 26
Webster Co. 60, Livingston Central 43
Williamsburg 61, Powell Co. 46
Williamstown 68, St. Patrick 38
Woodford Co. 92, Trimble Co. 57
All A Classic
1st Region
Murray 67, Mayfield 40
6th Region
Evangel Christian 62, Lou. Holy Cross 41
11th Region
Lex. Sayre 70, Lex. Christian 63
Big Lou Classic
Hazard 71, Floyd Central 57
Paintsville 76, Whitley Co. 74
Kentucky 2A Championship
Knox Central 89, Lawrence Co. 64
Lexington Catholic 57, Mason Co. 55
Southwestern Warrior Classic
Berea 71, Somerset Christian 57
Taylor Co. 72, Southwestern 41
