Saturday night scores from Kentucky high school ball

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball action continues as tournaments across the state crown champions.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 54, Russell 38

Bowling Green 61, Wayne Co. 46

Casey Co. 55, McCreary Central 36

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 59, Lloyd Memorial 42

Clay Co. 60, Lynn Camp 23

Conner 65, Ludlow 34

Daviess Co. 52, Trigg Co. 38

Dawson Springs 46, Ballard Memorial 37

Dixie Heights 68, Boyd Co. 46

Estill Co. 55, Danville Christian 54

Fort Campbell 32, Community Christian (Paducah) 20

Franklin Co. 64, North Oldham 56

Frederick Douglass 54, Madison Central 35

Grant Co. 69, Collins 43

Greenwood 68, Franklin-Simpson 65

Harlan Co. 73, Harlan 62

Henderson Co. 70, Christian Co. 38

Lewis Co. 55, Menifee Co. 53

Lex. Bryan Station 54, Lex. Paul Dunbar 50

Lex. Tates Creek 72, Lex. Henry Clay 34

Lou. Eastern 55, Whitefield Academy 46, OT

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 66, Oldham County 38

Martin County 59, East Carter 49

McLean Co. 61, Marshall Co. 20

Monroe Co. 44, Edmonson Co. 28

Newport 55, Highlands Latin 18

Nicholas Co. 44, Harrison Co. 43

North Bullitt def. Warren Central, forfeit

Notre Dame 63, Lou. Male 55

Owen Co. 41, Spencer Co. 38

Pendleton Co. 50, Beechwood 29

Perry Co. Central 70, Lawrence Co. 68

Ryle 56, Walton-Verona 40

St. Henry 59, Scott 46

Trinity Christian 61, Evansville Christian, Ind. 41

West Carter 62, Elliott Co. 46

West Jessamine 48, Bourbon Co. 42

Western Hills 48, Washington Co. 40

Whitesville Trinity 61, Evansville Christian, Ind. 41

Whitley Co. 61, Hazard 35

Williamsburg 62, Oneida Baptist 15

Williamstown 54, Henry Co. 38

All A Classic

1st Region

Carlisle Co. 64, Christian Fellowship 42

2nd Region

Lyon Co. 68, Livingston Central 45

Autism Awareness Shootout

Burgin 66, Lou. Fairdale 31

Lou. Valley 52, Frederick Fraize 50

Central Hardin Classic

Bethlehem 70, North Bullitt 36

Central Hardin 77, Lou. Ballard 39

John Hardin 56, Caverna 39

Fairfield Classic

Glouster Trimble, Ohio 53, Greenup Co. 33

I Have a Dream Classic

Graves Co. 46, Collierville, Tenn. 43

MLK Jr. Classic

Bishop Brossart 49, Ashland Blazer 48

George Rogers Clark 74, North Laurel 53

Lou. DuPont Manual 60, Cov. Holy Cross 54, OT

Nelson Co. 66, Bath Co. 52

Pike Central Classic

Central - Wise, Va. 42, Belfry 40, OT

Knott Co. Central 55, Johnson Central 39

Letcher County Central 66, Floyd Central 62

Raceland 51, Pike Co. Central 46

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 91, Huntington, W.Va. 51

Bath Co. 76, Pendleton Co. 69

Bethlehem 70, Model 54

Boyle Co. 59, Madison Southern 54

Campbell Co. 78, Rowan Co. 53

Castle, Ind. 71, Christian Co. 53

Collins 75, Grant Co. 63

Daviess Co. 53, Trigg Co. 38

Eminence 65, Caverna 63

Ev. Bosse, Ind. 69, Christian Co. 53

Fleming Co. 88, Augusta 67

Greenwood 81, Franklin-Simpson 60

Henry Co. 81, Frankfort Christian 50

Letcher County Central 83, Estill Co. 44

Lincoln Co. 69, Mercer Co. 35

Lou. Collegiate 79, Fort Knox 38

Lou. Male 96, Lou. Butler 84

Lou. St. Xavier 67, Lou. Trinity 61

McCracken County 58, Ev. Central, Ind. 49

McLean Co. 74, Dawson Springs 52

Muhlenberg County 68, Owensboro 55

North Laurel 89, Oneida Baptist 47

Owen Co. 65, Spencer Co. 52

Pike Co. Central 67, Lewis Co. 49

Walton-Verona 89, Ryle 86

Warren East 70, Foundation Christian 26

Webster Co. 60, Livingston Central 43

Williamsburg 61, Powell Co. 46

Williamstown 68, St. Patrick 38

Woodford Co. 92, Trimble Co. 57

All A Classic

1st Region

Murray 67, Mayfield 40

6th Region

Evangel Christian 62, Lou. Holy Cross 41

11th Region

Lex. Sayre 70, Lex. Christian 63

Big Lou Classic

Hazard 71, Floyd Central 57

Paintsville 76, Whitley Co. 74

Kentucky 2A Championship

Knox Central 89, Lawrence Co. 64

Lexington Catholic 57, Mason Co. 55

Southwestern Warrior Classic

Berea 71, Somerset Christian 57

Taylor Co. 72, Southwestern 41

