Salt truck, plow crews on roads in Northeast Kentucky

As of 11:30 a.m., freezing rain, sleet, or otherwise icy precipitation is moving north to south into the northeast Kentucky region and state highway crews are on roads spot treating slick areas or patrolling routes in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.(Kentucky Department of Highways)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, freezing rain, sleet, or otherwise icy precipitation is moving north to south into the northeast Kentucky region and state highway crews are on roads spot treating slick areas or patrolling routes in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.

Forecasters expect snow to pick up Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Plow trucks will stay on the road throughout the storm. However, with continuous precipitation expected for overnight, snow will pile up behind plows.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it’s likely roads will remain snow covered until after the storm is over.

The Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to limit travel. If you don’t have to be on the roads, officials say stay home and give plow crews the time and space needed to get them clear.

During winter storms, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat more than 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky roads on a priority basis.

Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.

