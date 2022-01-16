Pikeville wins second-straight 15th Region All “A” title

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers defeated Betsy Layne 67-55 to claim their second-straight 15th Region All “A” title.

”It’s great and exciting for these guys. We got some that’s never been a part of it. You know, we got I think six seniors on this team and so we got guys that came in here and won this last year. We didn’t do what we wanted to do as far as the state tournament goes so these guys they’re thrilled with what they just did but they’re not content,” said head coach Elisha Justice.

The Panthers will face Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the statewide All “A” tournament on Thursday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at EKU.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.