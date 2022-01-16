Letcher County crews on standby for weather after slow morning start

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A slow start for road crews this Saturday morning in Letcher County, but that could change at any moment.

Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams said they saw some action early on and took care of business quick.

“I’ve got a crew out, we’re checking up in the Jenkins area for some ice situations,” he said. “Just finishing up, getting our trucks ready to put them out on the road.”

Adams said crews ready to go again at a moment’s notice.

He added their trucks are filled with gravel, ready to be dispersed if the roads freeze over.

“We’ve got our trucks prepared and the state highway, they’re working on getting their equipment ready also,” Adams said. “We’re going to keep an eye on the weather conditions and work the roads as necessary.”

Road crews said they expect things to pick up into the night.

“Once it hits, I’d say we’re going to be busy for the rest of the night, up into tomorrow evening,” Road Foreman Shane Caudill said. “We’re prepared for the worst.”

Officials said they are not sure what comes next.

“I think we’ll have some rain turn into sleet and then to snow,” Adams said. “Hopefully, it won’t be too bad on the roads.”

Caudill said they are trying to keep optimistic.

“I’m hoping for snow because we can deal with that a whole lot better than we can with ice,” he said.

Officials said they wants everyone to stay at home.

“Especially on the secondary roads and the state has probably already been out prepping their roads as the day goes on,” Caudill said. “The secondary roads, I would be very cautious.”

It has been snowing again in Letcher County, anyone out on the roads please use caution.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.