Join WYMT for a Winter Storm Update this evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As our second winter storm in as many weeks bears down on the mountains, we here at WYMT would like to keep you updated on the latest school, church, and business closings, as well as the latest news, and weather as the snow, sleet, and freezing rain continue to fall.

While WYMT does not have a scheduled newscast at 6:00 p.m. due to CBS’s coverage of the NFC Wild Card game, we will have a live update this evening during halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. If you miss our live cut-in, you can also watch it any time in the video player above.

We will also have full updates tonight on our Twitter page, our Facebook page, with a full recap tonight on WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.