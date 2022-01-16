I-75 Southbound shutdown in Laurel County, all roads snow-covered

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo reports all roads in Laurel County are snow-covered.

“Please limit travel to necessity only,” Acciardo said.

Wrecks are occurring, and salt trucks are out, according to Acciardo.

According to the Laurel County Fire Department, I-75 Southbound is shutdown at the 47 mm.

Icy road conditions has traffic backed up beyond the 49 mm.

“Please avoid travel through this area if at all possible. Multiple agencies are currently working to assist stranded motorists,” officials with the fire department said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.