Death investigation after skeletal remains found in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) - A death investigation is underway after skeletal remains were discovered over an embankment in Boyd County.

The coroner’s office told our sister station WSAZ the remains were found Saturday, 50 to 75 feet down an embankment close to the 200 block of Elizabeth Street, just outside the city limits of Ashland.

Investigators discovered the severely decomposed remains of what appears to be a middle-aged man.

We’re told it appears the remains had been there for some time.

They were removed and taken to the Boyd County Coroner’s Office for further examination.

Kentucky State Police is now investigating the case. The remains will be to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for positive identification and an autopsy.

