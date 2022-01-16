Crash takes part of I-75 in Whitley County down to one lane, winter weather causing several issues

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain has changed over to snow in parts of Southern and Southeastern Kentucky and is starting to cause problems.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office in Manchester posted on their Facebook page a crash near the Kentucky/Tennessee border in Whitley County has the right lane of Interstate 75 southbound blocked. It was originally both lanes, but it looks like crews were able to clear the right lane.

Meanwhile, traffic cameras at Interstate 75 in Corbin and London just north of the crash are showing the busy road quickly becoming snow covered and slick. Drivers are asked to stay off the roads as much as possible. As the snow picks up, road conditions will go downhill quickly.

