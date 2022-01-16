Advertisement

Crash takes part of I-75 in Whitley County down to one lane, winter weather causing several issues

Interstate 75 near Corbin in Whitley County is snow covered and slick in spots as of 2:45 p.m....
Interstate 75 near Corbin in Whitley County is snow covered and slick in spots as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday, January 16th, 2022(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain has changed over to snow in parts of Southern and Southeastern Kentucky and is starting to cause problems.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office in Manchester posted on their Facebook page a crash near the Kentucky/Tennessee border in Whitley County has the right lane of Interstate 75 southbound blocked. It was originally both lanes, but it looks like crews were able to clear the right lane.

Meanwhile, traffic cameras at Interstate 75 in Corbin and London just north of the crash are showing the busy road quickly becoming snow covered and slick. Drivers are asked to stay off the roads as much as possible. As the snow picks up, road conditions will go downhill quickly.

