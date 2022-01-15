Severe Weather Alert Day continues: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a quiet start to the weekend, but some big changes are right around the corner as our Severe Weather Alert Day continues.

Tonight through Sunday night

Through tonight, the forecast is not looking too bad. We stay mostly cloudy with a few showers or snow showers possible. However, this is only a preview to the event on Sunday. Lows fall into the upper-20s.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire region from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

Winter Weather Alerts (WYMT)

All modes of precipitation are on the board.

For now, we are thinking this event starts as a wintry mix with snow, sleet, and freezing rain during the morning hours. As we get into the afternoon and evening hours, we begin to see a changeover to all snow.

Snow Arrival Times (WYMT)

In terms of timing, this will be an early start for many people. We are expecting between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the pink area (along and south of a line from Somerset to London to Hazard to Pikeville).

In the blue area, we are expecting precipitation to start between 9 a.m. and Noon.

Unlike the last winter storm, this will be a wet, heavy snow with possible ice accumulations. Therefore, travel could be difficult to nearly impossible in spots. Power outages will also be possible with this storm.

Snow showers will continue into Sunday night with lows falling into the mid-20s.

Snow Forecast (WYMT)

We are expecting the highest snow totals to be over our Northern and Western counties (along and north of a line from Williamsburg to Jackson to Paintsville). In this portion of the area, we are looking at 3-6″ with locally higher amounts.

In the light blue counties, this is where things get tricky. Any sleet or freezing rain that falls will cut into the snowfall totals. As a result, we are expecting lighter snow amounts with possible ice accumulations over our Southeastern counties. In this portion of the area, we are expecting 2-6″ with locally higher amounts and up to 0.25″ of ice.

Next Work Week

Snow showers look to linger into Monday. We stay mostly cloudy with below-freezing temperatures, so we are not expecting a lot of melting on Monday.

On Tuesday, we finally begin to dry out under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the lower-40s.

Into Wednesday, another round of rain looks likely. Highs reach the mid-40s, and much cooler air filters into the mountains behind this system.

Extended Forecast

We look to stay dry on Thursday but cold. Highs stay in the upper-20s with lows falling into the middle-teens.

A few snow showers are possible on Friday with highs staying in the upper-20s. Once again, lows tumble into the middle-teens.

We are looking to stay dry on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures top out in the upper-20s.

