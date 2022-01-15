Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter
Scattered showers possible tonight as attention turns to weekend
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking
EKY teenager's bakery gains popularity
Bakery founded by teenager gaining popularity in Eastern Kentucky
Our in-house Futureview model shows more snow than ice on Sunday afternoon, but both are...
Dry and dreary for now, winter storm likely this weekend

Latest News

Voting is now open for the 2022 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment awards.
Highlighting talent by voting for the Appys
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes
Pikeville Fire Department officials are urging the public to be prepared if the snow comes and...
Fire department officials stress importance of preparing for winter weather and staying safe in cold temperatures
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train